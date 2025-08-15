Hanan Issa will be performing some of her internationally published work at Irie’s Bar’s on 4 September at 7pm.
Though Irie’s on Thespian Street will soon close, owner Gareth James has booked several poet heavyweights for his farewell gigs.
Along with the regular open mic section, Hanan Issa will share some of the poetry she’s become famous for.
The Welsh-Iraqi artist and filmmaker became Poet of Wales in 2022, her works published in the poetry collection My Body Can House Two Hearts and as part of Welsh (Plural): Essays on the Future of Wales.
She was part of the writers room for the ground-breaking TV series We Are Lady Parts.
