A man who cut himself while opening a beer with a knife has been flown to hospital.
The emergency services rushed to help the man, who suffered “a potentially life-threatening arterial bleed” after cutting himself with a knife while trying to open the beer.
Aberdyfi RNLI said multiple agencies rushed to help the man on Saturday, 27 June following reports at 2.05pm of a man on the beach with a potentially life-threatening arterial bleed to his arm.
The alarm was raised by the Harbourmaster, who alerted HM Coastguard.
“Our lifeboat Hugh Miles launched within minutes, and two casualty care-trained crew members went ashore to assess and treat the casualty,” an Aberdyfi RNLI spokesperson said.
“Thanks to the quick actions of members of the public, who had already applied pressure to the wound, our volunteer crew were able to carry out further treatment before handing over to Community First Responders, the Welsh Ambulance Service and, ultimately, the Wales Air Ambulance, who flew the casualty to hospital for further treatment.
“This was a fantastic multi-agency response, with everyone working together to ensure the casualty received the best possible care. We'd also like to thank the members of the public whose swift actions before our arrival helped make a real difference.”
Volunteer crew member Oli Simmons added: “An uncommon call out for us. The gentleman had slipped when opening a beer with a knife and given himself a deep wound.
“Members of the public had done a great job in stemming the bleeding until we arrived.
“With support from our colleagues in Community First Responders, the Welsh Ambulance Paramedic and the Air Ambulance crew, we got the gentleman patched up and taken onwards to receive further treatment.
“A great outcome and a reminder to use the right tool for the job!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.