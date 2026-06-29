A 61-year-old man has sadly died following a single-vehicle collision in the Beddgelert area on Thursday 25 June.
Officers responded to a report shortly after 11.30am of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike on the road between Nantmor and Nant Gwynant.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene.
Sergeant Simon Hughes of the Roads Crime Unit said: “My thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.
“I am appealing to anybody who was driving along Beddgelert road yesterday morning and saw or has dashcam footage of a BMW GS motorcycle with Irish plates to come forward.
“Anybody with information that could assist our enquiries can contact us quoting reference O099561.”
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