Calls to give farm lets second-home tax exemption

The FUW is urging the Welsh Government to seriously consider a tax exemption for diversified farm businesses ( FUW )

FARMERS are calling for an exemption to proposed second home taxes due to come into force across Wales next year.

From April next year, local authorities will be able to raise the council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties to 300 per cent the standard rate.

While Ceredigion County Council already charge a 100 per cent premium, the ability to charge more will “enable councils to decide the level which is appropriate for their individual local circumstances,” the Welsh Government said.

Ceredigion County Council are considering plans to use any extra revenue raised by the new premiums to help bankroll a scheme to help get young people from the county on the property ladder.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales has this week written to Welsh Finance Minister, Rebecca Evans, asking here to ‘seriously consider’ giving an exemption to holiday lets on diversified farm businesses.

In his letter, FUW President Glyn Roberts said: “To date, the FUW strongly believes that the implications for diversified farm businesses have not been fully considered while making the decision to increase the number of days a property is actually let from 70 to 182 days during any 12 month period to be eligible for business rates.

“It is clearly understood from FUW members that for many diversified farm businesses, actually letting self-catered accommodation units for at least 182 days per year will be practically impossible given the nature of farming - which generates the largest proportion of income for such businesses - and the sheer competitiveness of the holiday let market.