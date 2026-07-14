Welsh Water is pleading with people to reduce water use as the heatwave looks set to continue.
The water company says that water use is 17% higher than usual, with demand remaining elevated for much longer each day and into the night.
Demand has hit 900 megalitres a day since June 21, more than 950 megalitres a day since Monday, July 6, and more than 1,000 megalitres a day since Thursday, July 9.
Usual demand for the company is around 850 megalitres per day, so the company is working to an increase of around 150-200 megalitres - the equivalent of 264-352 million pints.
Welsh Water Chief Customer Officer, Kit Wilson said: "The extreme heat and prolonged dry weather in this third heatwave of the year means people are using much more water and for much longer throughout the day.
"Our teams are working around the clock, treating more water, moving supplies with tankers and fixing leaks. But we need customers' help too.
"Small changes made by lots of people would make a big difference. By using water wisely, customers can help us keep water flowing and avoid the need for further measures if the hot weather continues."
Customers are being encouraged to make simple changes, including using a watering can instead of a sprinkler, letting lawns recover naturally, reusing water from paddling pools on your garden, use a jug to chill water in the fridge instead of running the tap until cool, and running washing machines and dishwashers with full loads.
The Met Office says the dry and warm weather looks set to continue.
Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates, said “The overall pattern continues to remain settled with large amounts of sunshine though this week, and temperatures peaking around 30°C–32°C across parts of England and Wales.
“In terms of rain, there’s a chance of some showers and thunderstorms in isolated spots in the south of England on Wednesday and Thursday, but these are likely to be sporadic in nature, and many people won’t see any rain this week.
"By the weekend, high pressure builds back in from the northwest, reducing the shower risk and bringing a return to more widely settled, dry and still warm conditions. Temperatures ease slightly by Saturday compared with the midweek peak, but continues to remain fine and warm for many areas.”
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