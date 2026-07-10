Newcastle Emlyn’s Attic Players present their next play, ‘Pandora’s Biscuit Tin’.
Written and directed by Martyn Buck, it starts on Wednesday, 29 July and runs until Saturday, 1 August, with performances at 7pm.
Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.com/attic for the show, in which the three Finchem siblings must deal with the difficulty of their father’s death and a deteriorating relationship with one another.
They are faced with the question of what will become of the successful family business built up over successive generations? And is this uncertainty part of the problem between them? It all hangs on the will left by their father. Unfortunately, whilst the will clears up the issue of succession, one sibling’s life is thrown into even more turmoil as he discovers something for which he was definitely not prepared.
Just as life seemed to settle down again and the three siblings found an amicable route forward, the chance discovery by some workmen throws the family into chaos once more. Only this time, it seems there is no simple answer to the can of worms it opens.
“This play is not based on any specific incidences that I’m aware of but does include some life experiences and truisms along the way,” said Martyn.
“The name, of course, refers to the ancient Greek story of Pandora and her gift from the gods of a box (more likely a jar if you look into it a bit deeper) which she was not supposed to open. When curiosity got the better of her, she released into the world all the great evils and miseries mankind would face in the future.
“Now, that’s not quite what happens in this story, but for the Finchem family, when the biscuit tin referred to in the title is discovered, it certainly brings forth some potentially devastating truths…”
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