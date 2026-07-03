An overdue boat sparked a major search and rescue operation in Gwynedd.
Criccieth RNLI launched both lifeboats at 3pm on Thursday, 2 July, following reports of an overdue inflatable boat, which had departed from Porthmadog.
Meanwhile, an off-duty Criccieth RNLI member working for Gwynedd Council’s Maritime Department found the overturned vessel on a sandbank near Porthmadog, significantly changing the nature of the incident, and sparking immediate concerns for the missing occupant.
Criccieth RNLI searched Porthmadog Estuary and nearby coastline and inshore waters.
The Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard teams from Criccieth and Barmouth also searched the area, along with another local vessel.
The casualty was found on Harlech Beach. It is believed they had been in the water for more than four hours after the tide carried them from the estuary. They stayed afloat by clinging to a cool box.
Suffering severe effects of cold-water immersion, they were taken aboard the helicopter and transferred to hospital for further treatment.
Criccieth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Chris Fisher said: “This was a challenging and constantly evolving incident that required a significant multi-agency response. The teamwork between our volunteer lifeboat crews, HM Coastguard Rescue Teams, the Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter and everyone involved was outstanding throughout.
“The outcome also serves as a powerful reminder of just how unforgiving the sea can be. We urge everyone going afloat to wear a suitable life-jacket, always use the engine kill cord where fitted, carry a reliable means of communication such as a VHF radio or fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof pouch, and let someone ashore know your plans before setting off. Those simple precautions can make all the difference in an emergency.”
The station thanks everyone involved in bringing the incident to a successful conclusion.
Despite then lengthy and physically demanding call, Criccieth RNLI volunteers later launched both lifeboats for their scheduled weekly training exercise.
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