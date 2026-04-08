It is essential that Pen Dinas is formally recognised as a valuable public asset—not only for its archaeological significance but also for the wellbeing, recreational, and educational benefits it provides. To support this, I strongly believe that all routes leading to Pen Dinas should be kept clean, well-maintained, and safe, ensuring visitors can enjoy the site confidently and comfortably and clear, high‑quality signage should be installed, highlighting the safest and most accessible routes to the hillfort. This would improve visitor experience, increase footfall management, and enhance community engagement.