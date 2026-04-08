A Penparcau councillor is trying to bring people and organisations together to fix Pen Dinas monument and to celebrate the iconic Iron Age hill fort.
The Wellington monument was struck by lightning more than two years ago and has been fenced off ever since.
Along with that, Cllr Carl Worrall, feels more should be done to signpost the hillfort and make access to the domineering hill easier.
He has written to several organisations asking for them to work together.
Cllr Worrall said: “We should be celebrating Pen Dinas, it just feels to me that it is being neglected.
“The tower is the first thing you see when you approach Aberystwyth, but there are no sign posts showing people how to access the hill or signs telling people its history.
“We should be encouraging people to park at Neuadd Goffa and directing them to the path up the hill and the benches should return at the top.
“I do feel as though the north of the county is getting left behind.
“It needs maintaining too. I worry that there could be another fire up there if not.”
In his letter to various groups, Cllr Worrall says: “There is growing concern that waste left along the paths — including litter and other discarded items — is increasingly affecting residents, who feel such behaviour detracts from the natural beauty and heritage value of the site.
“Pen Dinas is one of the most significant Iron Age sites in Wales.
“A significant conservation programme launched in 2023 has greatly improved the site. “Invasive gorse and bracken have been cleared, restoring the visibility of ramparts and gateways and improving biodiversity by supporting rare coastal grassland species.
“With multiple walking routes, panoramic views, and exceptional archaeological interest, Pen Dinas serves as both a historical landmark and a valued green space used by residents, visitors, and educational groups.
It is essential that Pen Dinas is formally recognised as a valuable public asset—not only for its archaeological significance but also for the wellbeing, recreational, and educational benefits it provides. To support this, I strongly believe that all routes leading to Pen Dinas should be kept clean, well-maintained, and safe, ensuring visitors can enjoy the site confidently and comfortably and clear, high‑quality signage should be installed, highlighting the safest and most accessible routes to the hillfort. This would improve visitor experience, increase footfall management, and enhance community engagement.
“These measures would help ensure that Pen Dinas remains a cared‑for, welcoming, and celebrated part of our local heritage.”
In January, Ceredigion County Council said it did not know who is responsible for the iconic Pen Dinas monument and no funding has been secured to repair it.
A spokesperson said discussions had taken place but it did not know who was responsible for the monument.
CADW said it had no involvement with the monument and that Land Registry says it is owned by Ceredigion County Council.
Both the Dyfed Archeological Trust and The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales say they can consult and advise but are not responsible for the monument
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