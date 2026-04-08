A Dolgellau man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny charges of obstructing police officers and using threatening behaviour.
Gary Williams, of Flat 6, Bryntirion, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 April.
The 58-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Dolgellau on 27 August last year.
Williams also entered not guilty pleas to two charges of obstructing police officers Sgt Hobley and Pc Cowell on the same day, also in Dolgellau.
Williams is due to stand trial on the charges at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 September.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that date.
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