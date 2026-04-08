A Porthmadog woman has been banned from the road for 17 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Leah Jones, of 2 Bryn Ffynon, Prenteg, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
The court heard that the 32-year-old was stopped while driving on Fron Heulog in Penrhyndeudraeth on 5 December last year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Jones had cannabis in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 17 months and handed her a fine of £40.
She was also handed a community order to include up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities and also must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 victim fund surcharge.
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