Ceredigion politicians are urging health chiefs not to close in-patient beds when they meet to discuss its future next week.
Elin Jones MS and Ben Lake MP have called upon members of the Hywel Dda Health Board to keep the in-patient beds at Tregaron Hospital until a point that the Cylch Caron Integrated Health Care Centre is up and running.
The board is expected to make its final decision on the future of the beds at Tregaron on Thursday, 26 September.
Elin Jones MS said: “It was always expected that beds would remain in use at Tregaron hospital until the Cylch Caron project was up and running, and it is regrettable that there have been delays to the project.
"It will be hugely disappointing if the Health Board takes away the in-patient facility at Tregaron before the Cylch Caron project is in place.
“Tregaron is an important facility locally that enables patients who have been treated at Bronglais to have adequate care before they return home.
"There is also a palliative care bed in Tregaron, and as we have no residential hospice serving Ceredigion, this bed has been used by many over the years to have appropriate end of life care.”
Ben Lake MP said: “We understand that staffing and recruitment are the main drivers behind the health board’s decision, however we have become aware that there is room for more targeted recruitment to be done. I would urge the health board to improve its recruitment effort and delay any closure until Cylch Caron is open.”
Hywel Dda is proposing a “new model of care” for the area, part of the delayed broader Cylch Caron project for which tenders to build and design are currently being sought.
It will see the nine hospital beds removed, with staff working in the community.
But the health board insisted the hospital would not close in September, with outpatients services at the building remaining until a new integrated health centre is built.
A four-week ‘engagement’ on the plan launched on 1 August and ended on 29 August.
The plans caused uproar in the community when announced, with Tregaron Town Council expressing “disappointment and anger” at the health board for “threatening” the future of the facility.
“The whole community is aware of the good work that goes on and that has happened here over the years,” the council said.
Peter Skitt, County Director Ceredigion at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Despite efforts to recruit to positions, our current level of staffing is insufficient, and our staffing rotas are fragile.
“Our staff have voiced how challenging it is to support our patients through our current model of care at Tregaron Hospital.
“Our proposal is to move our staff from being hospital based and looking after the nine beds, to being community based.
“Outpatient appointments will continue to be provided from Tregaron Hospital and the building will serve as a hub for our staff until the new Cylch Caron Integrated Resource Centre is built.”
Tregaron county councillor Ifan Davies said the move was “disappointing” and said the hospital is a “special resource for the area.”