A Ceredigion politician has called for controversial pylon plans through the Teifi Valley to be withdrawn.
Following the news that Bute Energy has withdrawn its plan to erect the Nant Ceiment Windfarm above Pencarreg, near Lampeter, Elin Jones MS is now calling on Green Gen to withdraw its plan for a Teifi Valley Steel Pylon Network.
Speaking after the Nant Ceiment announcement, Elin Jones said: “It’s time for Green Gen to withdraw its plans for the Teifi Valley Pylon scheme.
“Now that no turbines will be built at Nant Ceiment and that there is a considerable opposition to the cumulative impact of wind turbines in developments higher up in the Cambrian Mountains, then the need for steel-latticed pylons is considerably reduced.
“This follows the announcement by Plaid Cymru that if we are elected into Welsh Government in May, then steel-lattice pylons will be banned for 132kv lines in Wales, such as the Teifi valley line.
“Green Gen would have to revise or withdraw its Teifi-Towy plan under a Plaid Cymru Government. Plaid Cymru’s policy would only allow 132kv lines to be undergrounded or carried on wooden or small poles.
“Bute Energy’s windfarm plans will also need to be reviewed under Plaid Cymru’s intention to tighten guidelines on cumulative impact and increase community ownership.
“Due to recent events in Iran, we know how important it is to develop our own energy supply in Wales and reduce our dependence on volatile fossil fuels.
“However, this must be done in a way in which our communities benefit from such development, both in the energy produced and the profits from that production.
“Plaid Cymru will redesign our energy policy so that it provides local community benefit and resilience, rather than being an extractive free-for-all bonanza.”
A spokesperson for Green GEN Cymru said: “Green GEN Cymru, an Independent Distribution Network Operator proudly based in Wales, is committed to unlocking Wales’ energy potential.
“With several connection agreements already in place, we continually review our technology to ensure compliance with our license obligations, to build networks in the most economic and efficient way, and deliver the best solutions for our customers and Wales' communities.”
The plans to erect pylons through the middle of the Teifi Valley have drawn strong objection from local communities.
The decision not to proceed with the Nant Ceiment plans has also been welcomed by the CPRW, The Welsh Countryside Charity.
CPRW Chairman, Jonty Colchester, said: “We welcome the withdrawal of the Nant Ceiment proposal. It shows that careful scrutiny and community engagement matter. Wales does need renewable energy, but it must be delivered through a strategic, coordinated approach that fully respects our landscapes, biodiversity and rural communities.”
CPRW continues to monitor more than 70 wind energy schemes currently progressing through the planning system across Wales. These include major proposals such as Lan Fawr, Banc y Celyn, Gaerwen, Nant Mithil, Mynydd Maen and Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru projects, alongside many others in some of our most valued landscapes.”
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