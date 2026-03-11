A woman from Lampeter who came to the ‘Cambrian News’ on work experience is a producer and writer on Channel 4’s new series, ‘A Woman of Substance’.
Roanne Bardsley has spoken to the ‘Cambrian News’ about the new drama, and how her career has blossomed following those early days with us.
“I always knew I wanted to be a writer of some sort, but wasn't sure exactly what kind,” the former Ysgol Bro Pedr pupil recalls.
“For a while I considered journalism. That's why I applied for work experience at the ‘Cambrian News’ when I was 16, and was thrilled to be accepted!
“I remember getting up very early every day to get the bus to Aberystwyth.
“This would have been around 2004. I shadowed a reporter, I think his name was Mike but it's so long ago now, he was lovely to me though and got me to write a piece interviewing two local girls about a stage show they were in, and it got printed with my name in the byline, which I was thrilled with of course.”
Roanne studied Journalism, Film and Media at Cardiff University but “became more sure” she wanted to become a screenwriter but believed the odds of doing so “were pretty slim!”
“After a lot of failed job applications and a lot of banging on doors, I eventually broke into the industry by landing a job as a storyliner on ‘Hollyoaks’, which I did for three-and-a half years, before moving onto the scriptwriting team.
“I wrote 62 episodes of ‘Hollyoaks’ before leaving in 2019 to try and be a freelance screenwriter for high end TV drama. That was another difficult leap, but I eventually got a job writing an episode of C4 prison drama ‘Screw’, which led to more opportunities, and I've since written on various dramas such as ‘Everything Now’ on Netflix, ‘Dope Girls’ and ‘Boiling Point’ on the BBC, ‘After the Flood’ on ITV, and ‘The Buccaneers’ on Apple TV.
“It was via the latter that I met Katherine Jakeways, who is the writer and creator of that series.
“Katherine had also written a pilot script for a new TV adaptation of Barbara Taylor-Bradford's bestselling novel, ‘A Woman of Substance’ with The Forge, the same production company who make ‘The Buccaneers’.
“When Channel 4 decided they wanted to make AWOS, Katherine and the executive producers Beth Willis and Joe Innes asked if I would come on board to write the show with Katherine, and co-executive produce alongside her.
“It's eight episodes, and we've written four each.
“We filmed most of the show in Yorkshire, where it's set, but we did also shoot a bit in Liverpool, where I now live, because the architecture around the Liver building doubles for 1970s New York, who knew!
“Channel 4 previously made a version of the book in the 80s, and it remains their highest viewing figures for a drama. Our version stars Brenda Blethyn and Jessica Reynolds, sharing the lead role of Emma at different ends of her life.
“The show started on 11 March, with all eight episodes available to stream online.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.