Four carriages and on-board catering will return to the Cambrian Railway Line for the first time in years.
Overhauls to the Cambrian Railway Line bring passengers ‘enhanced comfort, capacity and connectivity’ in what has been called a ‘significant milestone’ in Local Railways Partnerships with Network Rail and Transport for Wales.
The first four-car carriage on the line in six years set off on 10 August. The longer train will be used on the 10:55 service from Machynlleth to Pwllheli, and the 15:37 return service from Pwllheli to Machynlleth throughout the summer, running from Mondays to Fridays.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The revival of four-car trains on the Cambrian Railway Line represents a significant milestone in the Local Railways Partnership by local teams at Network Rail and Transport for Wales to enhance rail journeys for passengers on the Cambrian Line – with support from The Cambrian Railway Partnership.
“Not only will this service make journeys better for passengers and train crew alike, but it will also contribute to the local economy - boosting trade, tourism and revenue from ticket sales.”
The longer trains will also allow onboard catering to return to the service for the first time in a decade.
Bringing the four-car-carriage trains to the line needed a variety of work to be carried out across recent months, including track lengthening at Barmouth Station, and the installation of 22 four-car-train markers across the line telling train drivers where to stop so the train doors open to onto station platforms, which was a concern on the rail line’s short platforms.
Performance and transformation director at Network Rail, Gwyn Rees, said: “I’m proud of the collaboration which sees a four-car train service operate on the Cambrian Line for the first time in many years.
“This has doubled capacity on the busiest service during the school holidays and will make journeys for passengers and train crew much more comfortable and enjoyable.
Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, chief operations officer for Transport for Wales, commented: “The restoration of four-car-trains on the Cambrian Coast is one of the achievements of our ‘Local Railways Partnership’.
“With a number of short platforms - some with level crossings next to them, the teams have worked collaboratively to make sure longer trains can safely call at these stations along what is a beautifully scenic route.
Claire Williams, partnership development officer for the Cambrian Railway Partnership, said: “It is brilliant to see this boost in capacity and comfort for our passengers and the local community.
“We appreciate the commitment and hard work made by Network Rail and Transport for Wales in developing the line to re-introduce four carriage services.