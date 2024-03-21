Megan Jones from Ceredigion, who has contributed community news items to the Cambrian News for many years, is filling our pages once again, relaying her thanks to local healthcare workers who are treating her for cancer.
Sharing her story with us, Megan went back to the end of last year. She said: “On 4 December I went to Padarn Surgery as I had a stomach ache, different to any pain I had before and saw a student Dr called Dr Eman who is a trainee at the surgery.
“After some prodding and poking, she referred me to Bronglais that day! They prodded and gave me an appointment for an endoscopy.
“I went for that appointment and was told I had cancer in my bowel but they thought it was easily treatable. To make sure I has a CT scan and a full colonoscopy on the Thursday before Christmas, when I was was told the same story of where the cancer was!
“Tuesday after new year I was back at Bronglais being told the cancer had spread from my bowel to my liver and lung. This news hit me pretty hard as I thought that I was a very fit person!
“If it had not been for the trainee doctor at Padarn, I do not know where I would be today. She has certainly saved my life!
“The care, support and kindness I have received since this diagnosis has been fantastic from all at Bronglais and Glangwili hospitals, Padarn Surgery and the district nurses affiliated to Padarn and Ystwyth Surgery and the Macmillan team - all have been faultless!”
Megan has decided to raise money for Padarn Surgery and Macmillan by organising a thank you concert at Llety Parc on 6 April.
“I have raised over £200,000 for charities over the years, therefore I hope I will be able to raise a substantial amount this time again.
“The artists will be Dylan Morris from Pwllheli who became very well-known during Covid on the Côr-ona Facebook page and won the "Song for Wales" competition last year in Killarney and a male voice choir from Lampeter called PamLai.
“There will be an auction and a raffle on the night also. I have been so lucky with all the support I have received so far for this concert. It is overwhelming!”