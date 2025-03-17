For the second year running, your Cambrian News is the second-best weekly news outlet in the UK.
Cambrian News was narrowly pipped to the post by the Camden New Journal with the Regional Press Awards judges also singling out this publication for its fearless reporting in print and online of local issues.
"I'm beginning to feel a bit like Mikel Arteta," Cambrian News Editor Mick O'Reilly said. "Coming in second for two years in a row is a tremendous achievement, however, considering that there are more than 200 weeklies across Britain and Northern Ireland."
Last year, the Cambrian News finished second to the Cambridge Independent.
“It speaks volumes to the quality of our news team and our ability to tell stories online and in print every day,” Mr O’Reilly said.
“Maybe next year we can make it third time lucky.”
Scott Wood, the Managing Director of Tindle Newspapers, said that the Cambrian News team should be really proud of their achievement.
"Even being short-listed is fantastic," he said.
"The news business is changing rapidly, and our readers turn to us for local news online and in print. Cambrian News is very successful in delivering news content to the west Wales market and our audiences appreciate that. This is reflected in the consistently high performance of Cambrian News in the marketplace. Well done."