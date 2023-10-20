North Wales Police are expecting a busier than usual Halloween and Bonfire Night this year and are urging parents and carers to take an interest in their children’s plans to ensure they’re acting responsibly
#OpBang is an annual campaign when partners and local authorities work together to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour at this time of year.
Officers from Neighbourhood Policing Teams across north Wales have been engaging with young people in schools and youth clubs, organising diversionary activities with the help of funding from the Police and Community Trust (PACT).
Key messages about being considerate and respectful to all members of the community and reinforcing that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, as well as safety messages for children, are also being reinforced.
Shopkeepers are encouraged not to sell flour and eggs to unaccompanied children in the days running up to 31 October.
Inspector Geraint Richards of North Wales Police said “We hope that this year, as has been the case on previous years, people take a responsible attitude to Halloween and Bonfire Night. We know the majority of people enjoy this time of year sensibly and we are not out to spoil their fun but unfortunately there is a minority who are intent on causing problems and use the festivities as an excuse to commit crime and act anti-socially. We want to work with our communities to ensure that they can enjoy themselves safely.
“Our teams, alongside partners, will be out and about across the region – helping to educate, reassure and keep our communities safe. To stay updated and to help with our engagement, please register to receive Community Alerts – Home - North Wales Community Alert.”
Demand on emergency services rise significantly during the Halloween and Bonfire period. To help us keep our lines free for those who need us most, please ensure you’re contacting the most relevant agency and using the most appropriate means of contact.
Concerns around anti-social behaviour and public safety is a matter for the police. If it’s not an emergency contact them via the website - https://www.northwales.police.uk/. In an emergency always dial 999.
Concerns about noise, the sale of fireworks and other related items, and littering/fly-tipping should be directed to your local authority via https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/about-us/about-us/our-partners/
Inspector Richards added: “We have designed posters for people to display in their windows, and I would encourage you all to download these from our website and print for elderly relatives or neighbours. If you see a poster being displayed asking for trick or treaters not to call, please respect their request to be left alone.”
Have a safe and enjoyable Halloween and Bonfire Night and look after each other.
Further information regarding PACT is available via: North Wales Police and Community Trust (pactnorthwales.co.uk)