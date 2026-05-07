Members of Soar y Mynydd chapel near Tregaron have launched a new campaign with Merched Soar choir to restore and safeguard the iconic building of Soar y Mynydd.
The new partnership, known as Tua Soar, aims to repair and renovate the building following a series of storms over the winter months. The work will include repairing the roof, painting the exterior and interior of the building, repairing the chapel house, and landscaping works.
The group hopes to raise £50,000 by the end of the year before exploring additional sources of funding.
Located in the heart of the Cambrian mountains near Tregaron, the chapel was built in 1822 to serve scattered rural communities.
Soar is often described as the most remote chapel in Wales, and it is possibly the only operational chapel without electricity.
With its simple design, use of local stone and continuing Welsh‑language services, Soar y Mynydd is a symbol of community resilience, faith and cultural heritage, and has attracted the attention of poets, artists, musicians and well‑known figures over the years.
Margaret Evans, who has been a member of Soar y Mynydd chapel for over thirty years, is the chapel’s current treasurer, with her sister Lynwen serving as secretary.
She said: “My family connection goes back to my ancestors, and my great-grandfather, Zacheus Williams, was precentor for over half a century.
“My husband David and I have been members for more than thirty years, and now our two daughters, Gillian and Heather, are members as well. It is amazing how many visitors from all over the world find their way here, and seeing their comments in the visitors’ book means the world to me and shows just how special the chapel is.”
The campaign officially launched during a special service at Soar on Sunday 10 May, led by Merched Soar choir.
The choir is celebrating a decade of singing this year and has grown significantly since 2016.
The choir is proud to support Soar y Mynydd, as explained by the choir’s conductor, Carys Mai: “As we celebrate a special milestone this year, we wanted to give something back to the community. There is no doubt that Soar y Mynydd is one of the most unique and magical locations in Wales, and so we are extremely proud to launch this campaign today with members of the chapel, alongside the opportunity to lead a service marking the opening of the chapel’s season. I hope the whole community, and anyone around the world with a connection to Soar, will support the campaign and give generously.”
The chapel was built in 1822, immediately following the independence of the Calvinistic Methodists.
The prime mover was Rev. Ebenezer Richard, minister at Tregaron and father of peace campaigner Henry Richard, with his trustees, and the land was provided by John Jones, the then farmer at Nant-llwyd lower down the valley of the river Camddwr.
The congregation had fallen to 2 in 1968 and Soar was threatened with closure, but since 1973 its status has been secured.
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