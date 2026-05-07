The choir is proud to support Soar y Mynydd, as explained by the choir’s conductor, Carys Mai: “As we celebrate a special milestone this year, we wanted to give something back to the community. There is no doubt that Soar y Mynydd is one of the most unique and magical locations in Wales, and so we are extremely proud to launch this campaign today with members of the chapel, alongside the opportunity to lead a service marking the opening of the chapel’s season. I hope the whole community, and anyone around the world with a connection to Soar, will support the campaign and give generously.”