Campaigners in Tywyn have welcomed the reopening of their local hospital's Minor Injury Unit (MIU), but will continue to push for the return of the site's inpatient ward.
The MIU at Tywyn Hospital reopened on Tuesday, 18 July - but only three days a week. it will be staffed from 9am-4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The x-ray department will be open on Thursdays from 9am-2.15pm.
Responding to the reopening of the unit, Tywyn Hospital Action Group told the Cambrian News: “We were pleased to hear that the MIU has been opened for three days a week at Tywyn Hospital, but of course our focus and campaign remains on the reopening of the inpatient ward, and we are still waiting to hear from the health board when this will take place.
"It is 16 weeks since the Dyfi ward was closed by the health board. We know of local residents who are critically ill who urgently require inpatient care.”