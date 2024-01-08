A Gwynedd campsite will no longer allow people to bring XL Bully dogs with them.
Shell Island said the decision was made “after discussions with various agencies and our insurance”. The ban also applies to any dogs that are banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
“This also includes cross breeds of any dangerous dogs, on site for either camping or day visits,” a social media post explains.
“If we believe that your dog is an XL Bully or a banned dog breed it will be up to you to prove otherwise, if you can not prove this then you will not be admitted on to site.
“We know there will be people who are disappointed with this decision, but we have to follow the guidance we have been provided with especially from our insurance company. If you have already booked for the upcoming season and own any dog mentioned above and wish to cancel please contact us either by PM or phone.”
Visitors must disclose the breed of dog upon booking online or on arrival.