Volunteers are needed for Aberdyfi’s Community Lunch Team.
The team need volunteers to help on the second Friday of each month from October until March.
They will clear tables and the kitchen from about 1pm-3pm at each session.
Aberdyfi Community Council advertised the appeal for volunteers in its latest newsletter.
A spokesperson described the lunch team as “a valuable resource”.
They said: “This is a valuable resource for the community so please help it continue!
“Please contact Kathy Rynn on Aberdyfi 767934 or 07848783548.”