Gwynedd Council has congratulated the county’s pupils on their success in their GCSE results.
Cllr Beca Brown, Cabinet Member for Education, praised pupils and staff.
She said: “These are very positive results and the pupils are to be warmly congratulated.
“We want to see every pupil succeeding and prospering.
“I would like to thank the teachers and schools’ staff for their consistent hard work and dedication throughout the year.”
Congratulating the pupils on their success, Gwern ap Rhisiart, Head of Education for Gwynedd Council said: “The GCSE results are very good this year and reflect the commitment of our young people.
“Many congratulations to them on their success.
“These excellent results reflect the emphasis placed in Gwynedd schools on inclusion, wellbeing, equal opportunity and the success of pupils as individuals.”