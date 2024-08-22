Pupils and staff across Gwynedd are celebrating this year’s GCSE results.
Congratulations to everyone who took this year’s GCSE exams and vocational qualifications.
Students at at Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn have been praised for their results.
The hard work of pupils and staff, along with the continued support of parents paid off as the school maintained its high standards, the school said in a statement to the ‘Cambrian News’.
Headteacher David Thorp said: “It is so pleasing to be able to celebrate these results, and we congratulate the students on their effort and perseverance - we are so proud of their achievements!
“Naturally we wish them the very best in the next stage of their education or career. I must also thank the exceptional work done by all our staff with our pupils throughout their time at Tywyn – their excellent commitment and dedication has certainly been reflected in these results.”