FRIENDS of the four teenagers who died in in Gwynedd earlier this week have been laying floral tributes in their hometown of Shrewsbury.
Chalk messages adorned the entrance to Shrewsbury College – with one simply saying: “Rest in peace lovely’s [sic].”
Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17 and Hugo Morris, 18, were killed after travelling to North Wales on what is thought to have been a camping trip.
Their bodies were found inside a Ford Fiesta which was upside down and submerged in water on Tuesday near the village of Garreg.
Heartbroken friends of the boys, who all attended the college, gathered on Wednesday to pay tribute to them.
Classmate Molly Clarkson said she knew all the boys and had first met Jevon at primary school.
She said: "Wilf sits in my English class and today the teacher was crying.
"There is an undisputed sadness. They were all best friends."
One card on a floral tribute said: “The Four Musketeers. How much we will miss you all.”
Another card simply read: “We love you all. Fly with the angels you beautiful boys.”
One student wrote a letter which they lay on the steps. It read: “I did not know you for long Jev, but I know that you were loved and cared for by the people around you.
“That love and care was a reflection of the local and care you showed to others.
“May you rest in peace and be remembered with kindness and love. Rest in peace Jev, it was a pleasure to meet you.”
Shrewsbury Abbey in the town opened for students to light candles in the church for the victims.
Church administrator Steve Swindon said: "What they are experiencing is hard to contemplate. It doesn't matter if you have a faith, it is about humanity.
"We are here for everybody. Shrewsbury is a strong community."
Local vicar Reverend Charlotte Gompertz said the tragic news had been “utterly devastating” to the whole community.
She added: "It's impacting everyone, this is a tight-knit community where many of the young people have been at school together since they were four years old.
"It is going to take a long time for us to get our heads even vaguely around this tragedy."
Shrewsbury's planned Christmas lights switch on and late night shopping have been postponed as a sign of respect.
Resident Arthur Reece, 50, said: "I think it is fair to say that Christmas will be cancelled for lots of people in the town this year.
"We are a close-knit community and are grieving hard with those poor families who have lost their sons."
A memorial is going to be held in Llanfrothen at 6pm this evening, with members of the public invited along to the village memorial.
Glaslyn Ward, June Jones said: “The thoughts of the whole community are with the families of the four young men who were found dead.
"There are no words to convey the shock and the profound sadness at hearing the news, we send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these young men.
“We must thank the emergency services for their work during their search for the young men and members of the public for their help and contribution.
"The situation was challenging whilst searching a wide geographical area with the landscape and environment, we have, here in Eryri."
A book of condolence will be placed in the Brondanw Arms pub (the Ring) for anyone who wishes to express their thoughts.