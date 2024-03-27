Plans to demolish what is left of the shell of a Capel Seion home that was destroyed by fire last year and build a new one its stead have been approved by planners.
The owners of Carreg Wen applied for planning permission from Ceredigion County Council to replace it with a new four bedroom home.
Planning documents said that the house was “gutted” by the fire in May 2023.
“The dwelling was damaged by fire in May 2023 and it is intended to demolish what is left of the shell and re build the new dwelling on the existing footprint,” documents outlined.
The roof over the main dwelling has been completely destroyed as has the majority of the first floor.
“The only area to have escaped damage by the fire is the garden room.”
The proposed new home will occupy the footprint of the existing dwelling, and would mean the “demolition of the existing fire damaged shell which is currently an eyesore,” documents added.
The blaze at the house on 27 May saw emergency services called around 9pm, left the village’s road closed for several hours, and saw two people taken to hospital.
The plan was approved by officers under delegated powers.