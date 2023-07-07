A car has been 'driven into the sea' off the coast of Gwynedd.
Aberdovey Coastguard Rescue Team was called to help remove the car, which appears to be a Ford Fiesta, that entered the water at Tywyn yesterday, Thursday, 6 July.
A rescue team spokesperson said they "were tasked by North Wales Police to Tywyn to assist with reports of a car driven into the sea".
"On arrival the casualty was already been cared for by the police, and we were asked to check the submerged vehicle for other occupants or animals," the spokesperson added.
"We then assisted Aberdyfi harbourmaster with extraction of the vehicle to a place of safety."
If you see an incident on the coast dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.