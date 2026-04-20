A New Quay couple behind a popular car festival are hoping for a bumper turnout at the Wheels for Wales Festival in aid of Wales Air Ambulance next month.
This is the event’s fourth year, and co-founders Emily Bell and Owain James are looking forward to welcoming the crowds to Charlie’s Field, Ceredigion on Sunday 17 May.
Emily said: “We are so excited to be back again for another Wheels for Wales Festival!
“People are travelling from all over the UK, from the Isle of White to Aberdeen. We are part of a massive car club community, that supports one another.”
Over 220 cars took part in last year’s event, with over 600 people attending the festival. To date the pair have helped raise over £17,000 for Wales Air Ambulance.
Emily’s family understand first-hand the beneficial impact the service has on patient outcomes. She said: “In May 2021, my father was on his way to work when he was involved in a road traffic collision. The service came to his aid when he needed it most.
“We are so grateful for the care that was shown to him and thankful that he made a good recovery.”
Sion Edwards, Wales Air Ambulance’s Head of Retail and Community said: “We are delighted that Wheels for Wales is back for another year and is part of our 25th anniversary celebrations!
“Thanks to supporters, like Emily and Owain, our lifesaving service can continue to help patients across Wales every day.
“They have helped raise over £17,000 to date, that’s equivalent to the cost of five lifesaving missions by helicopter.
“Every pound raised really does make a lifesaving difference. Diolch yn fawr!”
Those wishing to exhibit need to buy tickets in advance to ensure availability can visit https://wheelsforwales.wixsite.com/wheels-for-wales/applications
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