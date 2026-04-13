Aberdyfi adventurer Ian Baylis who rowed 3,000 miles across Atlantic has raised £30,000 for Wales Air Ambulance - the equivalent of seven lifesaving helicopter missions.
The 48-year-old rowed from San Sebastian de la Gomera, Canary Islands on 12 December, completing the trip at English Harbour, Antigua in 42 days!
Ian said: “It has been an incredible journey, and I could not have done it without the support of my amazing wife, family, sponsors, and supporters.
“I managed to cover the distance in what I understand was a solid time, compared to solo averages over the years!
“I knew I wanted to do this in aid of Wales Air Ambulance. I hoped it would inspire people to donate because everybody around Aberdyfi knows somebody who has had a friend, neighbour or relative that has needed the service.”
Ian’s mum worked in the NHS, and her late twin sister oversaw the GHEMS air ambulance at the Royal London Hospital.
He said: “When you take on these challenges, it helps to have something driving you on and for me it was about giving back to something which had meant so much to my family members over the years.”
Ian has crossed the Atlantic several times and spent hours training before the race, so thought he knew what to expect but said “the things I thought were going to be most the difficult turned out to be the least problematic”.
“Night-time was a challenge. My cabin had to be sealed up as it also acts as a life capsule, it had no ventilation - so felt like a sauna.
“My head was also a metre away from the hydraulic ram which drove the autopilot, so I found it hard to drop off to sleep. Music on loop was my escape.
“At times, the sea state was ‘really odd,’ you would get sea coming from the side and behind at the same time, depending on which direction the wind was coming from.
“It was not like being on a river or rowing machine, you had to be a contortionist – trying to get your oars in. That was quite frustrating, having an oar in mid-air, then suddenly, it is coming back at you, hitting you on the shin or shoulder.”
Thankfully, Ian did not suffer any injuries during his journey. He puts this down to wife Nia’s expert advice, a fellow adventurer who completed the race the year before.
Ian receives a certificate in recognition of his achievement at a special ceremony at the Mayfair Hotel, London on 17 April, alongside fellow World Toughest Row challengers.
Elaine Orr, Wales Air Ambulance Regional Fundraising Manager said: “Ian is a true adventurer with a big heart! What he has achieved is quite breath-taking, it has taken courage and sacrifice, to take on such a mighty challenge.
“There are few people who can say that they have rowed the Atlantic in 42 days.
“We are so incredibly grateful that Ian chose to do the World’s Toughest Row in aid of Wales Air Ambulance, raising an extraordinary amount of money that will help save lives.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.