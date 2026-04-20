A memorial service will be held to mark the 60th anniversary of the Penmaenpool boat disaster.
It will take place at 3pm on 22 July on Penmaenpool Toll Bridge.
The Prince of Wales set off from Barmouth with more than 40 people aboard on 22 July, 1966 but sank after striking Penmaenpool toll bridge.
The event is remembered not only for those who died but also for the locals’ bravery rescuing more than 25 people from the tidal waters.
George III Hotel proprietor John Hall launched his rowing boat and with two of his employees, David Jones and Robert Jones, rescued many passengers.
Ronald Davies rescued two children after wading into the Mawddach.
The disaster led to government reform of pleasure boat trip laws.
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