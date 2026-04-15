A successful Easter pyjama party at a Ceredigion play barn and trampoline park has raised funds for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Moody Meadows held the charity event at Moody Calf Play Barn on Easter Sunday, after they recently experienced firsthand the critical work the air ambulance does.
Wales Air Ambulance’s Mascot Biggles made a guest appearance and was joined by children of all ages.
As well as enjoying the fun facilities on site there was something for everyone to enjoy including children’s activities, and treats - while raising money for a great cause.
The popular Easter pyjama party raised over £120 for the all-Wales lifesaving service.
Rhiannon Matthews, Moody Meadows General Manager, said: “We chose the Wales Air Ambulance charity to raise money for because we've recently experienced firsthand the amazing work the charity does. It’s something everyone hopes they will never need, but we’re glad it exists when they do .
“We're mindful that the cost of living is really affecting people, so we felt that a pyjama day with an Easter clue hunt and a suggested donation of £1 would offer good value to our customers. The children were great at finding the clues and deciphering the Easter anagram, and we exchanged their completed puzzles for little chocolate eggs, which we donated.”
The team played an important part in the day, especially team leader for the day, Cerys, who was kitted out in the Biggles the bear costume.
Emily Bell, Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Coordinator said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Moody Meadows for a wonderful Easter fundraiser. Wales Air Ambulance’s mascot Biggles also enjoyed the pyjama party and activities.”
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