Natural Resources Wales has started cutting down seven hectares of mature woodland around Bwlch Nant yr Arian and warned nature trails and the car park may be closed while work is carried out.
NRW says the tree-felling started on Monday and will take around two months to complete, with seven hectares of mature trees being felled as part of its 'Forest Resource Plan'.
NRW added: "Around seven hectares of mature trees will be removed to support sustainable timber production and to clear up remaining forestry debris.
"Many of the trees will be replaced with conifers grown specifically for future timber use.
"Several trails that pass directly through the felling zone may close at short notice, including: mountain bike trails; running trails, Ridgetop walking trail, and the Mynydd March horse‑riding trail.
"The use of large forestry machinery and the need for wide safety zones means public access cannot be safely maintained while work is underway.
"NRW is working to minimise disruption during the busy February half‑term period and may adjust the schedule where possible.
"The daily feeding of the Red Kites at 2pm will continue throughout the works."
Ffred William Kehoe, Senior Land Management Officer for Natural Resources Wales, added: “The safety of visitors, residents and staff is our top priority. The trees are being felled as part of the Forest Resource Plan for the area.
“We understand that closing the car park and trails will be disruptive, and we thank people for their patience while we carry out this work. Our contractors will work as quickly and safely as possible, and we ask visitors to respect safety signage and avoid the operational area.”
Visitors entering the forest on foot during the operation are strongly reminded to follow all safety signage, stay outside fenced‑off or taped‑off areas, and avoid operational zones.
