Speakers include Hannah Dee, Aberystwyth University Senior lecturer examining the human stakes of AI and cybersecurity, Imogen Davies, writer, academic and editor reflecting on Welsh culture and minority languages, Hamilton Morrin, Academic Neuropsychiatrist and Wellcome Doctoral Fellow (King’s College London), investigating the complex relationship between AI and mental health, Jule Neumann, Aberystwyth University researcher and chronobiologist uncovering the hidden influence of lunar cycles and tides on life in the sea, Alexander Holloway, local conscious dance teacher and director at The Joyful Life Guide, reframing dance as a radical and rebellious act, Hanna Jones, Young People’s Senior Peer Research Coordinator at The McPin Foundation, highlighting the power of peer-led research among young people, Zuzanna Karwowska, Computational biologist delving into the surprising impact of the gut microbiome on human health, local creative, Sam Cooper, chef, fermenter and gardener championing the humble black oat, local artist Naomi Heath exploring creativity through collaboration and community co-creation, Melanie Owen, Welsh writer, presenter and stand-up comedian, exploring the rarely discussed topic of adult friendship break-ups, and Berit Bliesemann de Guevara, Professor of International Politics at Aberystwyth University, sharing her Creating Safer Space work about communities that protect themselves and others non-violently amidst violent conflict.