For Crying Out Loud: A love letter to women is set to take the streets of Aberystwyth by storm, and you can get involved in the special project.
This winter Aberystwyth’s streets will ring aloud as the Aber Criers take to the town, inviting the community to take part in a joyful, collective act of celebration.
The criers have already been seen in Aberystwyth when a group took part in the town’s St Dwynwen’s Parade. Now, as part of Heddwch A Chariad Winter Season, the traditional figures will be popping up again, vocalising love letters – one of which could be written by you.
Created by theatre-maker and Aberystwyth University Lecturer Louise Ritchie, For Crying Out Loud reimagines the historic role of the town crier for our times. This first event places the bell in women’s hands, creating space to celebrate the women of Aberystwyth and beyond.
At the heart of the project is a simple invitation: write a love letter to a woman you would like to celebrate and on Saint Valentine’s Day, every letter will be cried out loud on the streets of Aberystwyth.
Would you like to take part? If so, you can write a love letter, which can be collected and posted at the Golden Post Box at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from now until Friday, 6 January, or at Coffee#1 on Portland Street in Aberystwyth from Saturday, 7 February until Thursday, 12 February.
You can also take part in a writing workshop for women aged 35+ on Saturday, 7 February, from 10.30am until 12pm at 10 Laura Place, Aberystwyth, The workshop is free.
You can also join the Aber Criers on Saturday, 14 February as they celebrate and cry out for the women of Aberystwyth and beyond.
All welcome.
For more information, follow Er Mwyn Dyn/ For Crying Out Loud on Instagram: @ermwyndyn_forcryingoutloud
