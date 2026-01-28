A theatre show called ‘We’re Not Getting a Dog’ will tour to Aberystwyth in February.
The show will be performed in the round studio at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 12 February at (7.45pm). Doors open at 7.30pm.
With an age guidance of 14+ years and a running time of 75 minutes (there is no interval), ‘We're Not Getting A Dog’ by Sam Freeman is surprisingly described as “a show mostly not about dogs”.
“This is a story about passive aggressive letter writing, early morning jet washing and making a house a home,” he explained.
“It’s about those who live, laugh and love meters from us, but who really, we barely know at all.
“A couple run through the rain to catch a bus. A man stares at a blank laptop screen in desperation. A woman opens an envelope to find a photo inside. A new house on a new street with new neighbours.”
Information for the show explains this is: “A roughly 72-minute show, read from a little black book, by a scruffy, bearded, glasses-wearing man in a red check shirt and black jeans who does not own a pressure washer.
“A new storytelling show by Sam Freeman (Every Little Hope You Ever Dreamed, Every Time I Close My Eyes), this show has minimal references to dogs.”
The performance performance will be delivered in English and will contain occasional strong language.
Please contact Aberystwyth Arts Centre to let them know if you have any access needs that will require suitable seating to be booked for you, or if you need a designated wheelchair space in the round studio. Call the box office on 01970 623232.
To book tickets, call the same number or visit the venue’s website page for the show at https://shorturl.at/rnju4.
