THE Cardi Bach bus between New Quay and Cardigan has resumed service in time for the summer holidays.
The service connects several coastal communities in south Ceredigion including Caerwedros, Pontgarreg, Llangrannog, Aberporth, Y Ferwig and Gwbert.
The 552 service resumed on Thursday, 20 July, and the timetable has been submitted to the transport commissioner with the hope the service can be retained in the longer term.
Until the service is registered the service will operate as per the timetable on the Traveline website with the Friday and Saturday timetable also operating on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
This service sees two buses leave New Quay each day at 11.12am and 4.22pm and two buses leaving Cardigan at 8.42am and 2.10pm.
Cllr Keith Henson is the Cabinet Member responsible for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management. He said: “This is an important service for local people and visitors alike. As well as providing access to the fantastic Ceredigion section of the Wales Coast Path the journey is an attraction in itself.
“As well as journeys along the coastline itself the Cardi Bach provides opportunities to travel further afield with connections to other services which include the TrawsCymru services.
“I sincerely hope that people make use of the service as this will support efforts to retain it in the longer term.”
One bus user, Wyck Gerson Lohman, who lives in Cwmtydu, told the Cambrian News: “Obviously it is very important that such services keep on operating, not just for locals living along the coast, but especially for walkers and tourists using the coast path.
“Without a decent bus service the point of this magnificent path would, to a large extent, be lost.
“What is important to know for tourists using the Cardi Bach service is that it is cash only.”
The Cardi Bach Service is funded by the Welsh Government.