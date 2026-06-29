One of the many highlights was an undisclosed visit to the MOD Army ranges on Epynt in West Wales where they were met by Major Andrew Butcher MBE who will this year officially open the Royal Welsh Show at Builth Wells, the Major and his team gave the Cardi Cranks a warm welcome on the ranges and even took to the steering wheel of Sion the Fergie up at Dixies Corner on the ranges for a small photoshoot.