A group of vintage enthusiasts from Ceredigion have completed an epic journey from Caernarfon to Cardiff Castle on two Ferguson TED 20 tractors.
The run which took a week to complete starting at Caernarfon Castle to a huge welcome and then covering over 500 miles between both tractors with one heading down the Eastern side of Wales whilst the other went down the Western Side with both then meeting back up at Cardiff seven days later.
Named Sion and Sian the yellow little Fergie tractors didn't miss a beat whist a bolt holding the bonnet on one came loose near Machynlleth the tractor was back on its trip within two minutes after being replaced.
Various drivers from the small team made up of Cardi Crank members, who are based in Aberaeron, took turns in driving along the route calling in at schools and various villages and towns en route as they made their way south through Wales.
One of the many highlights was an undisclosed visit to the MOD Army ranges on Epynt in West Wales where they were met by Major Andrew Butcher MBE who will this year officially open the Royal Welsh Show at Builth Wells, the Major and his team gave the Cardi Cranks a warm welcome on the ranges and even took to the steering wheel of Sion the Fergie up at Dixies Corner on the ranges for a small photoshoot.
Cardiff on Sunday, 28 June, again saw a great welcome at the Welsh capital where a choir and the mayor of Cardiff councillor Michael Michael welcomed the team at the castle alone with members of Cancer Research Wales who are to benefit to the tune of over £40,000 from the run.
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