Members of Aberaeron Women’s Institute have walked a mile a day to raise funds for Welsh Women’s Aid.
Aberaeron WI has raised £813 by taking part in the Welsh Women’s Aid 2026 ‘A Mile a Day in May’ fundraising challenge.
The National Federation of Women’s Institutes – Wales, was asked to invite their members to take part in the challenge and the Aberaeron branch rose to the occasion.
From a number of charities taking part, Aberaeron WI chose the West Wales Domestic Abuse Service (WWDAS), based in Aberystwyth to receive their sponsorship.
The President of Aberaeron WI, Chrissie Leonard, said: “In addition to raising funds, we also wanted to raise awareness of domestic abuse in all its forms and the impact it can have on its victims and families. The challenge also ties in with the ongoing WI ‘ Not in My Name’ campaign which aims to eliminate violence against women and girls.”
The challenge was completed by walking and Rope Flow and was an overall great team effort from those undertaking the activities and those sponsoring their achievements.
Michelle Pooley, CEO of the WWDAS praised the members for their fundraising efforts.
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