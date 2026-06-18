Ever felt like celebrating the ‘packhorse’ of the British motor boat world?
For the uninitiated, old British Seagull Outboard engines were first put out to production in 1931, invented by two motorcycle engineers, and became the ‘best outboard motor for the world’, supplying anyone with a dinghy, yacht or skiff with a lightweight, powerful motor that could be carried in one hand.
Over 2.5m were built from then until 1996, with the majority still in use today.
To celebrate this feat of engineering and make sure the RNLI get a well-deserved injection of cash, brothers and Aberaeron sailors Dylan and Lloyd Gibbs have put together Aberaeron’s first British Seagull Race, joining countless other regions that hosted Seagull races across the world.
The race is always eccentric, with fancy dress often at its core, so spectators and family members of all ages may want to get down to the harbour early for the 10am start to get a good view.
There will be obstacle courses that the seagull-powered vessels will have to manoeuvre throughout the harbour.
Dylan, 64, has been sailing in Aberaeron since he was 12: “Seagulls epitomise British engines, they’re bomb proof - we’ve had one for donkey’s years.
“It still starts, it’s an amazing little machine.
“Anyone whose done anything at sea probably has one lying around in their garage.
“We want them to dust them off, come down and join us.”
The event will include a barbeque, a raffle, live music, and a disco at the Yacht Club.
Entry to the race is £5 per person, requiring two people per boat.
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