Rhian Medi Jones, conductor of Cor Meibion Clwb Rugby Aberteifi, points to the name of her great-uncle, Pvt Richard (“Dick”) Jenkin Isaac, of Taliesin, on the Vis en Artois Memorial in France. She is flanked by her brother, Dafydd Jones, and choir supporter Eirlys Richards, a distant relative of the soldier. ( Supplied )