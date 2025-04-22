Formed in 1992 by three graduates of the Academy of Music in Krakow, Kroke (which is Yiddish for Kraków) return to the UK in 2025 to perform a 'best of' performance of their most popular tracks. Expect influences from the worlds of jazz, contemporary and ethnic music imbued with their own stunning improvisations, all wrapped in the trio’s unique style that delivers an unforgettable musical treat.