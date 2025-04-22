Mwldan are thrilled to announce that one of their own live music productions, the Polish trio Kroke, will perform live at the Cardigan venue as well as touring to Aberystwyth and Caernarfon.
After an absence of 16 years, Kroke returned to the UK in 2023 to give audiences old and new an extraordinary live musical experience that led to multiple standing ovations, some as early as the interval.
Delivering an exquisite mix of modern Polish, klezmer, contemporary jazz and chamber classical music, Kroke’s genre defying art is still at a peak after a stunning 30-plus year career that has attracted attention and collaboration from renowned artists and audiences the world over, including Nigel Kennedy, Steven Spielberg and Peter Gabriel.
In recent years the band has also collaborated with Anna Maria Jopek, Edyta Geppert, Talila, Tomasz Stańko, Maja Sikorowska, Krzysztof Herdzin, Norwegian band Tindra, Spanish violinist Diego Galaz, Mongolian singer Urna Chahar Tugchi and Sinfonietta Cracovia orchestra, and have appearances at some of the world's most prestigious music festivals.
Formed in 1992 by three graduates of the Academy of Music in Krakow, Kroke (which is Yiddish for Kraków) return to the UK in 2025 to perform a 'best of' performance of their most popular tracks. Expect influences from the worlds of jazz, contemporary and ethnic music imbued with their own stunning improvisations, all wrapped in the trio’s unique style that delivers an unforgettable musical treat.
Mwldan is delighted to present a 16-date tour of the UK from Kroke. Venues include Mwldan, Cardigan, on Wednesday 14 May, at 7.30pm, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, on Wednesday, 15 May at 7.30pm, and Galeri, Caernarfon on Saturday, 24 May, also at 7.30pm.
Tickets are now on sale now via the Cardigan, Aberystwyth and Caernarfon venue websites.
Visit kroke.pl for more information.