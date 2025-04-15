WTSWW is creating new rainforests close to existing examples of the ancient, wooded landscapes in Pembrokeshire. Another site which is part of the restoration programme is Trellwyn Fach near the Gwaun Valley woodland, itself a remnant rainforest. Local communities will be encouraged to get involved in these rainforest restoration projects, and will benefit from increased access to nature, volunteering, and educational opportunities. Rainforest restoration will also provide cleaner air and water and reduced risk from flooding.