Mount Zion Church in Cardigan has announced the appointment of Anth Brown as its new minister.
Anth, accompanied by his wife Helen, officially joined the congregation at the end of October.
To mark this significant occasion, an Induction Service will be held on Saturday, 27 January at 1.30pm.
The service, hosted at the church on Priory Street, aims to formally recognise God's call to Anth and extend a warm welcome to him as the minister of Mount Zion and to the broader local church community.
Anth brings with him a wealth of experience and theological training, having been formally educated at Oxford University.
Prior to joining Mount Zion Church, he served in Baptist churches in England before relocating with his family to Vancouver, Canada. In Vancouver, both Anth and Helen actively served in various Baptist churches, and Anth also contributed as a professor at Regent College.
“Coming back to the UK after many years away,” Anth said. “It is wonderful to join such an active church that is doing so much in the local community.”
All are invited to attend this Induction Service, which will be followed by an afternoon tea. Your presence will contribute to the celebration of Anth's new role in shepherding the spiritual journey of Mount Zion Church.