Comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean is coming to Mwldan in Cardigan.
On Wednesday, 2 October at 7.30pm, the star of 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Have I Got News For You and QI will now be gracing Mwldan’s stage with her razor sharp, hilarious new show, ‘Peacock’, as part of her UK wide tour.
Kiri has had a busy few years. As well as hosting Live at the Apollo, fronting the Radio 4 panel show, Best Medicine, and starting a comedy school, she has also become a foster parent.
Didn’t know that about her? Well, until now she hasn’t been able to talk about it on stage, she hasn’t even told the kids in her care that she’s a comedian. Oh, and she uses a different name - she’s the Bruce Wayne of comedy but without the mansions.
However, this year something changed and after a couple of the eggiest gigs of her career (in boardrooms to social workers), a show about becoming a foster carer has been signed off!
So, come and join “Louise” as she lifts the lid on social workers, first aid training and what not to do when a vicar searches for you on YouTube.
Join the co-creator and co-host of cult hit podcast All Killa No Filla for a joyous and uplifting show.
Tickets are available now from Mwldan. Visit the venue’s website 24 hours a day, seven days a week to book tickets (www.mwldan.co.uk) or by phone the box office between 12pm and 8pm from Tuesday-Sunday on 01239 621 200.
The duration of the show is 95 minutes with a 20 minute interval and is suitable for ages 15+