A Cardigan man with Parkinson’s has been hailed as “heroic” for completing a 12 hour croquet marathon.
The efforts of Gareth Blake, who took on the challenge to raise awareness of the condition on World Parkinson’s Day on 11 April, have been praised by Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake.
The 53-year-old, who is originally from Holyhead, on Anglesey, and is a member of Parkinson’s UK Cymru’s Emlyn and Tivyside Parkinson’s group, said he feels “very proud” of what he has achieved.
Gareth, who had to give up his career after he was diagnosed with the condition, took up the sport following a taster session with Cardigan Croquet Club that was organised through his local Parkinson’s group.
Ana Palazon, Country Director of Parkinson’s UK Cymru, has described Gareth’s achievement as “inspirational”.
According to Gareth croquet is a “great release” for him because it helps him to manage his condition.
With the croquet marathon he was determined to show just what people who have Parkinson’s can achieve when they put their mind to it.
Across Wales, World Parkinson’s Day was marked by community events. Parkinson’s UK Cymru teamed up with the Parkinson’s community to raise awareness of the condition - and shine a light on the determination and creativity of many of the people living with it.
There are over 40 symptoms of Parkinson’s. But the 3 main symptoms of Parkinson's are a tremor (shaking), slowness of movement and rigidity (muscle stiffness). Almost 8,000 people are currently living with Parkinson’s in Wales.
Ben Lake MP said: “This World Parkinson’s Day, I am honoured to be supporting Gareth Blake as he takes on the extraordinary challenge of a 12 hour croquet marathon in Cardigan.
“We know that not enough people really understand Parkinson’s. They are not familiar with the condition, or do not know that treatments are limited and that there is no cure. Many will not realise just how much people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones have to fight to access the care and support they are entitled to.
“Parkinson’s not only affects those with the condition, but also has a significant impact on family, friends and carers, which is why I am proud to support Gareth in his heroic efforts in raising awareness to support everyone impacted by this condition.”
Gareth said: “I feel very proud of myself for completing the 12 hour croquet marathon for World Parkinson’s Day.
“It was hard going at times, but I enjoyed the challenge. I had a 12 hour roster so someone was with me there all the time while I did the croquet marathon. People popped over to support me throughout the day. People from Cardigan Croquet club kept popping over to keep me occupied. My local MP Ben Lake also came down to visit. I’m grateful to everyone who supported me on the day.
“Croquet is something I really enjoy because it’s a great release. It helps with my Parkinson’s because it’s exercise for me, and it’s gentle exercise too.
Gareth explained how having Parkinson’s has impacted his life: “Parkinson’s does slow me down. The most visible symptom I have is the tremor, and I freeze when I go through doorways. Parkinson’s has had a big impact on my life.
“Before I moved to Cardigan I was working in London as a logistics manager for an air conditioning company.
“Unfortunately not long after I moved I found out I had Parkinson’s. It put a stop to my work life because of all the medication I was on. I couldn’t operate machinery. It was quite difficult because some days I’d be there thinking ‘I wish I could go out and work’.
Ana Palazon, Country Director of Parkinson’s UK Cymru: “Gareth's efforts to raise awareness of Parkinson’s are truly inspirational. To do 12 hours of croquet in one day is extraordinary.
“On behalf of the Parkinson’s community here in Wales, I would like to thank him for his ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the condition.
“The Parkinson’s community is filled with bold and bright individuals who are doing incredible things each and every day.
“It is vitally important that people with the condition feel seen and supported by their local communities, and beyond.”