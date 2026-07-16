Cardigan’s community fridge will open this week.
Cegin Teifi Community Fridge opens to the public this Friday, 24 July.
The launch takes place at 12 noon and the community fridge will be officially opened by the Mayor of Cardigan.
Based at the Guildhall Market, the fridge will be open 12pm-4pm on Fridays to reduce food waste and make surplus food freely available to everyone.
It is hoped there will be an extension to these hours as the volunteer team grows.
Regular updates on the contents of the fridge will be posted on Facebook and Instagram, with local businesses named wherever possible.
Food donations that comply with the fridge guidelines, can be delivered between 10am and 12 noon by prior arrangement. A full list of items the fridge is able to accept is available on request from [email protected].
Community fridge spokespersons Cleo and Sophie, said: “The Community Fridge is made possible by Hubbub set up funding, a donation from the Mayor, National Lottery funding, a space provided free of charge by Guildhall and lots of volunteer
hours!
“We are excited to see how this food surplus and redistribution service develops with the support of our local community, businesses and food producers in the area.
“We will be working closely with local partners, including community gardens and the Food Bank, to ensure we find
a good home for any surplus food we are offered.”
Cegin Teifi is continuing to build a team of volunteers to help run the community fridge.
Volunteer roles will require one or more hours a month, and include fridge attendants and drivers to collect surplus food. Email [email protected] or call 07356 215614 to volunteer.
Cegin Teifi is a community food initiative by Ein Cegin and Ffynnon to create opportunities to access healthy food and social events, and support a thriving local food system.
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