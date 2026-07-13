Illyria return to Cardigan Castle with ‘The Three Musketeers’ on Wednesday, 29 July.
Young D’Artagnan is desperate to join Athos, Porthos and Aramis as an elite Musketeer of the King’s Guard. To prove himself he plunges headlong into a breathlessly thrilling adventure to retrieve the Queen’s jewels, restore Her Majesty’s honour, survive the machinations of scheming Cardinal Richelieu, and cross swords with the deadliest of femmes fatales Milady de Winter.
Set against a sweeping panorama of 17th century France at war, this production is a whirlwind of excitement, broad comedy and ingenious storytelling.
Romance! Swashbuckling! Intrigue! Murder! Betrayal! Revenge...! Dumas’s classic has got the lot!
Mwldan is the sole ticket outlet for this Mwldan/Cardigan Castle event.
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