Young D’Artagnan is desperate to join Athos, Porthos and Aramis as an elite Musketeer of the King’s Guard. To prove himself he plunges headlong into a breathlessly thrilling adventure to retrieve the Queen’s jewels, restore Her Majesty’s honour, survive the machinations of scheming Cardinal Richelieu, and cross swords with the deadliest of femmes fatales Milady de Winter.