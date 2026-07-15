A call has gone out for volunteers to support Craft Festival Wales at Cardigan Castle this September.
Now in its third year, the festival will bring three unforgettable days of creativity, craft skills, and community to Cardigan from 11–13 September.
Volunteering is a fun, hands-on way to support the craft community, gain experience and be part of a vibrant festival atmosphere.
Roles include welcoming visitors and makers, ticket scanning and box office support, helping with children’s activities, festival set-up and take down, providing information and visitor assistance.
Volunteers receive a free weekend pass after 8+ hours volunteering, a supportive team and a lively, social experience.
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