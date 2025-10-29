Diane Williams recently captured these images of an American mink munching on a freshly caught eel.
The elusive mammal can be seen holding an eel wriggling between its jaws before carrying it off to find a safe feeding spot.
The news however caused a mixed reaction, as minks are an invasive species widespread throughout the entire UK.
The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales commented that they “have an active trapping policy for mink on the reserve”, adding: “We only put traps out when they are spotted, so thank you for the notice of one seen.
“Traps will be put out again shortly.”
Minks are active predators and will eat anything including ground-nesting seabirds and native water voles that are now on the brink of extinction.
Having been brought over from the US to fur farms in the 1960s, mink have since escaped and become a well-established population in the UK.
The Wildlife Trust says that “its carnivorous nature is a threat to our water vole and seabird populations.”
They vary massively in size, from 30-43cm excluding their 18cm tails.
Diane said on her controversial discovery: “I appreciate that it is not a welcome visitor and has caused a lot of reaction.
“Without sightings like this, then people are none the wiser and allow it to cause a massive impact on the wildlife.”
Fiercely territorial and good swimmers, they often place their dens close to water and produce between four and six kittens a year.
They have been known to live in freshwater, wetlands, coastal areas, farmland, as well as in towns and gardens.
Though rare to spot, mink behaviour makes them much more likely to be seen than their shier cousins such as the European otter.
