Cardigan’s Small World Theatre and spacetocreate will present Llais yr Afon, a two-year creative project delivered with partners Save the Teifi and West Wales Rivers Trust.
The Llais yr Afon team will unveil a contemporary map inspired by the famous Idris Mathias map, showcasing hundreds of contributions from residents of the Lower Teifi Valley. The new map is designed by spacetocreate in collaboration with Heidi Baker.
Llais yr Afon started around the time national media reported that Welsh Water had been illegally discharging untreated sewage into the River Teifi for years.
A touring exhibition opens at Cilgerran Village Hall on 25 October. It travels to Llechryd Village Hall on 29 October and Small World Theatre on 14 November.
For more, visit Small World Theatre’s website.
Comments
