The Royal Ballet production of La Fille Mal Gardée will be screened at Cardigan’s Mwldan this November.
Lise, the only daughter of Simone, is in love with the young farmer Colas, but her mother has far more ambitious plans for her. Simone hopes to marry her off to Alain, the son of the wealthy proprietor Thomas. Desperate to marry Colas rather than Alain, Lise contrives to outwit her mother’s plans.
This affectionate portrayal of village life combines exuberant good humour and brilliantly inventive
choreography in what is undoubtedly Ashton’s love letter to the English countryside.
The show on Wednesday, 5 November at 7.15pm will be streamed live.
The subsequent show at 2pm on Wednesday, 9 November is a recording.
